Who Is Colleen Kelly O’Connor? Caregiver Charged in Freezing Death of Elderly Woman

Today we are going to share such news with you, after knowing which you will be shocked. A Michigan caregiver has been arrested after an 82-year-old resident in her care froze to death. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting a lot of people’s attention. Due to which people are becoming very curious to know this news. People want to know what punishment the law will give to the criminal for her crimes. So let’s move ahead with the article and know about this incident in depth.

According to reports, an assisted living facility employee was arrested in Michigan. This was because he had taken the life of an 82-year-old care resident. If we delve deeper into the matter, it was revealed that an assisted living facility employee was assigned the responsibility of caring for an 82-year-old resident, but the 82-year-old resident lost her life after going outside during a blizzard last year. The assisted living facility employee was now held responsible for her death. As they continued their investigation into the case, police revealed the identity of the culprit to the public: Colleen Kelly O’Connor, 58, of East Lansing, was responsible for the death of the 82-year-old resident.

Who Is Colleen Kelly O’Connor?

Colleen Kelly O’Connor, 58, of East Lansing will have to punish for her crimes. She has been charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony. Police said that the 85-year-old woman who was the victim of this accident lived in Vista Springs Imperial Park on Timber Ridge, near Lansing. The family of the victim who lost her life due to negligence in this incident has been deeply affected by her death. Although the victim’s family had entrusted the responsibility of taking care of the deceased to the employee, they were unaware of the fact that they would mourn the loss of their family.

There is a feeling of worry in the hearts of people after this incident which shows that it will be dangerous to keep an eye on the care-taker employees. However, in this case, Colleen Kelly has been sentenced to four years imprisonment. On the other hand, she has to pay up to $5,000 to the law to get her bail done. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.