Who Is Cristina Nunez? What Illness Does Cristina Nunez Have? Wiki-Bio, Age

Cristina is facing some serious health issues after she unexpectedly got pregnant despite doctors telling her not to due to her diabetes and kidney disease. She’s now suing Texas because she says the state’s laws on abortion put her life in danger. Texas’s laws made it hard for her to get an abortion, and she had to go to New Mexico to try and get an abortion. Her health got worse and worse, so she had to keep dialysis on and her blood clots got worse. Last June, she was in really bad shape, and she was worried she was going to die. A Texas hospital refused to do the abortion she needed, and it was only after she got legal help that she finally got the procedure.