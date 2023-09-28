Who Is Crystal Rogers? Boyfriend Charged With Murder in Case of Mother of 5 Missing

In this article, we are going to talk about Crystal Rogers. Rumors are coming that Crystal Rogers went missing 8 years ago and in this case, her boyfriend was found guilty of killing Crystal Rogers. Currently, netizens hit the hit search engine regarding Crystal Rogers. This news has gone viral over the internet and left people in shock. People want to know the identification of the killer and also want to know about the victim. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds about this case. The moment Crystal Rogers’s news was uploaded on the internet it went viral. If you want to know about this news in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, Crystal Rogers was the mother of five children. She was last seen by Brooks Houck on July 3, 2015, after went missing. Almost 8 years later her dead body was discovered. In this case, her boyfriend Brooks Houck is arrested and found guilty of Crystal Roger’s murder. People are very curious to know what actually happened. The Kentucky woman Crystal Maria Rogers missing from her home on July 3, 2015. She was with her boyfriend at the time her missing.

Who Is Crystal Rogers?

Further, Crystal’s vehicle was discovered on a nearby highway two days later. She was 35 years old at the time of her missing. She was missing for almost 8 years, 2 months, and 25 days. Rogers’s family believes that Brooks Houck was involved in the missing of Rogers. Her family several times tried to contact her that day. The FBI Lousiville office shared a social media post that describes that Rogers’s boyfriend Brooks Houck was taken into custody. He is found guilty in connection with Rogers’s murder and has charges stemming from the victim’s investigation. The post was shared on Wednesday.

Currently, the 41-year-old man named Brooks Houck is being held in the Nelson County Jail. He was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence on September 27, 2023. The FBI announced that there are more details will be revealed in October in Nelson County Circuit Court. But, it is unclear whether Brooks Houck’s book has any lawyer to speak on his behalf. The statement given by Houck that, we were together on our bed but the next morning she was not there. Brooks Houck is the main killer in the Roger’s case. Now, he was arrested and sent to prison. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.