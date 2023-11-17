Who Is Dana Carvey’s Wife? Wayne’s World star’s Son Dex Dies at 32, Family, Wiki-Bio

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating abou the name of Dana Carvey’s spouse? The son of the ‘Wayne’s World’ star, Dex, is remembered as a ‘beautiful person’ following his heartbreaking passing at the age of 32. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Dana Carvey, renowned for ‘Wayne’s World,’ and his wife Paula Zwagerman are grieving the loss of their eldest son, Dex, who passed away at 32. As of now, details about Paula’s educational background, profession, and more remain undisclosed. It appears she prefers a life away from the intrusive lens of cameras. Dex Carvey, the son of Dana Carvey, ventured into the entertainment industry as a professional comedian.

In 2016, he had the opportunity to open for his renowned father during the filming of Dana’s Netflix special, ‘Straight White Male.’ Throughout his career, Dana’s son participated in various projects, including the 2013 miniseries ‘The Funster,’ the 2014 miniseries ‘Beyond the Comics,’ the 2016 film ‘Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser,’ and the short film ‘Carpool Pandering’ in the same year, among other endeavors. The renowned actor and comedian, along with his partner Paula, shared the tragic news of their son Dex’s passing on Instagram. In their joint statement, the couple conveyed, “Last night, we faced a devastating tragedy. Our cherished son, Dex, passed away due to an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old.” They further shared, “In those 32 years, Dex excelled in numerous areas—music, art, filmmaking, comedy—and approached each with fervor.”

Who Is Dana Carvey’s Wife?

Continuing their tribute, the couple expressed, "Above all, Dex held deep affection for his family, friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee. A beautiful soul, his handmade birthday cards remain cherished treasures. His absence leaves an everlasting void." Concluding their message, they wrote, "For those grappling with addiction or supporting someone in that struggle, you remain in our thoughts and prayers."

A beautiful soul, his handmade birthday cards remain cherished treasures. His absence leaves an everlasting void.” Concluding their message, they wrote, “For those grappling with addiction or supporting someone in that struggle, you remain in our thoughts and prayers.” The ‘Saturday Night Live’ veteran and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, became engaged in 1981 and exchanged vows two years later in 1983. Their family expanded with the arrival of their first child, son Dexter, in 1991, followed by the birth of their second child, son Thomas, in 1994. Marking their enduring commitment, Dana and Paula celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this year, showcasing their steadfast support for each other through life’s challenges. Throughout the years, the couple has been spotted together at various events, including award shows, premieres, and more.