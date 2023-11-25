Who Is Daniel Leonard? Drivers Jailed For Causing Fatal Collision Near Bath Explained!

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the Drivers involved in a fatal crash near Bath during a road race have been sentenced to jail. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Two men have been imprisoned for causing a fatal collision while engaged in a race on a sharp bend. During the incident, one of the vehicles collided with a VW Polo traveling in the opposite direction on A367 Dunkerton Hill near Bath. Heather Church, 64, the driver of the Polo, sustained significant head injuries and tragically passed away at the scene. After the sentencing of Daniel Leonard, 29, and Mark Howell, 32, the family of Ms. Church expressed being “utterly devastated” by her loss.

An investigation revealed that Leonard, with no fixed address, and Howell, residing in Bloomfield, Bath, overtook a bus and were subsequently observed racing side by side at around 10:45 BST on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Ms. Church’s vehicle, a VW Polo, was struck by Leonard’s Ford ST, resulting in the car rotating and being propelled backward into hedging. Following the collision, Howell’s BMW did not halt at the scene. However, officers intercepted the car later that evening near Bristol Airport and subsequently arrested him. In a session at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, both individuals were sentenced for the offense of causing death by dangerous driving.

Who Is Daniel Leonard?

Judge Patrick, acknowledging that no sentence could rectify the gravity of the situation, characterized the aftermath of the collision as “a horror scene.” Daniel Leonard received a 15-year sentence, comprising 11 years in prison and an additional four years on licence. Mark Howell, on the other hand, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. Upon release from prison, Leonard will face a 10-year driving ban, and Howell will be subject to a five-year driving ban. Both individuals will be required to undergo an extended re-test. Dai Nicholas, the collision investigator, stated that witnesses characterized Leonard and Howell’s actions as “completely reckless,” emphasizing that their choice to race resulted in the tragic loss of an innocent life.

Describing the defendants’ decision to drive dangerously as perplexing, he remarked, “Our thoughts are very much with the family of Heather Church, and we hope that the legal accountability for those responsible for the collision brings them some solace.” Expressing gratitude to those who provided evidence and statements, Nicholas conveyed the hope that this tragic case would serve as a deterrent, urging others not to disregard road safety measures. He underscored that failure to do so can have devastating consequences, as evident in this case. Ms. Church’s family extended appreciation to the members of the public who assisted at the collision, as well as profound gratitude to all emergency services personnel who responded at the scene. Additionally, they thanked the police for their investigation that resulted in the convictions.