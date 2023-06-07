Who Is Danielle Miller? Aka Swiffer Girl Video Goes Viral on Reddit and Twitter Explained!

Recently the name Danielle Miller has come on the internet and it is trending on social media because of her viral video. Since her name is on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about her and why she is making headlines on the internet. According to the report, Self-proclaimed “con artist” Danielle Miller better known as Swiffer Girl has one of the six social media influencers whose scandals were explored in Hulu’s highly expected six-part docuseries The Age of Influence. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The Age of Influence has been released on 5 June 2023. This series has left people curious to know about Swiffer Girl’s scandal. People have begun searching for Swiffer Girl’s discreditable video after watching The Age of Influence. Since the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. This news has been gaining huge attention from the people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Aka Swiffer Girl Video Goes Viral

Swiffer Girl is a self-proclaimed con artist. Her real name is Danielle Miller but is popularly known as Swiffer Girl. She is one of the six social media leaders whose scandals were shown in the much-anticipated docuseries The Age of Influence which was released on June 5, 2023. This series has been released with a total of 6 parts. The Age of Infulence’s synopsis says ” Influencers have become a powerful force in the age of social media. With millions of followers, they can command high fees for product support and sponsorships. But what occurs when these influences abuse their power? You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The documentary includes statements and interviews not only from the former social media influencer but also from the lead agent and prosecutors in the many criminal cases she was involved in. ABC News studio head named Mike Kelly commented about this Hulu documentary and whether it does what it wants to and accomplishes through an engaging story. Mike stated one of ABC News Studios, the core master plans is to tell stories that are in the cultural zeitgeist while also building on the legacy and journalistic rigor of ABC News. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.