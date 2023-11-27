Who is Darnell Nurses? What Happened to Darnell Nurses Face? Wiki-Bio, Age

Here, we are going to talk about Darnell Nurse because he was hit in the face by a puck during warmups without a helmet. Yes, you heard right he was injured recently, and the news of his injury is making headlines over the internet sites. He is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman and he plays for the Edmonton Oilers. He won the hearts of many people and generated a massive number of fans around the world. Several questions have been raised related to this topic, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information and we also talked about himself in detail.

As per the exclusive sources, Darnell Nurses suffered a face injury during warmups when a wrist shot he took rebounded off the crossbar and hit him in the face. He was hit in the face by a puck during pre-game warm-ups. It was hit in his face while he was not wearing a helmet and it left his face bloodied and bruised. This incident left him with a bloody nose, requiring him to briefly leave the ice. His face looked like George Chuvalo’s after a heavyweight fight. Several details remain to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Who is Darnell Nurses?

However, demonstrating the resilience associated with hockey players, he returned to the game with his nose stuffed with cotton and played the game for about 20 minutes in the team Oilers’ 6–3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The mishap serves as an apt metaphor for the Oilers’ challenging season. Furthermore, goaltender Stuart Skinner suffered trouble before the game, losing the edge on his skate and being ejected from the game after allowing four goals. Now, The team will play against Washington in their next game on Friday 1 December 2023. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

Darnell Nurse was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on 4 February 1995 and he is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League (NHL). He is presently 28 years old and he is a beloved member of Richard and Cathy Nurse. His parents helped him always become a successful ice hockey player. He has so many fans on his social media pages who are sharing their love for him by commenting on his recovery. His loved ones are praying for his good health and many are supporting him family at this painful moment.