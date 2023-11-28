Who Is David Drummond? NY Man Accused of Killing and Stuffing His Mother in Box

Reportedly, the officials have shared an update related to David Drummond and many people are paying attention to know more about this case. He was arrested for killing his mother and keeping her in a box. It is coming to light that due to misuse of evidence, he may go out free and this is creating confusion on the internet. Many are hitting the online platforms to know more about this case. It became a topic of discussion and lots of questions were raised, so we made an article and shared all the details in this article.

David Drummond is a resident of New York and is accused of murder and hiding the body in a box. It is now emerging that he could potentially be released due to misuse of evidence. Currently, he is 30 years old and is being transferred from the custody of the city’s Department of Corrections to Bellevue Hospital in New York City earlier this month. It’s also been reported that a judge has mandated a mental health evaluation for him, and now it appears he could be released if experts clear him following the evaluation. Continue your reading to know more about this case.

Who Is David Drummond?

This news was officially shared through a post on Facebook and now it is running in the trends of various social media pages. The accused mother was identified as Shirley Awer who was 67 years old at the time of her passing and her body was found in an East Flatbush apartment. This apartment was owned and shared by the accused and his mother. He stands accused of murdering his mother. The exact cause of his mother's death remains unknown and the other details are not revealed yet. Her body was sent for autopsy and presently, the completion date for the autopsy remains uncertain.

Now, the authorities shared an update about this case and it is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet sites. The Brooklyn District Attorney shared a statement and said that the case has not been presented to a guard jury by prosecutors due to the absence of an autopsy report. Furthermore, a judge made an order for the accused to be relocated from Bellevue, and he is currently held there in a civilian unit on 9 November 2023. The exact details about this topic are not clear but everything will be clear after the complete investigation.