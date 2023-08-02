Who is David Hunter? Man Found Guilty of Murdering His Terminally ill Wife Released From Jail

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you a British resident living in Cyprus has been discovered guilty of killing his terminally ill wife, and has been let out of jail after spending 19 months behind bars. As per Associated Press, the state prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou informed that the court’s determination to minimize the charges was based on the idea that Devid Hunter killed his wife ” out of love”, saving her from a more unfortunate death that she worried about. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

David met his love, Janice Hunter when they were in high school and they were together for 56 years and “couldn’t bear to be apart,” their daughter Lesley Cawthorme stated on the CrowdJustice campaign page which has introduced more than £36,000 to pay lawful bills and get her dad back to the United Kingdom. David Hunter, 76, faced a deliberate killing charge with a mandatory life sentence after narrowing his wife, Janice, who suffered from blood cancer for many years and wanted to die due to her severe pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is David Hunter?

As per the justice Abroad, David was discovered not remorseful of the charge Friday, 28 July 2023, and rather was sentenced to manslaughter. Cawthorne stated that her dad spent his profession working in the mines and had retired with his wife to Paphos, Cyprus and ” the home to share with my mom was a place of warmth and joy.” In 2016, Janice was analysed with blood cancer and her daughter stated she evolved “increasingly sick” over the next five years. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, "This was a terminal illness that had taken the life of her sister and the pain she was under had been getting worse and worse. She wanted to pass away and wanted for her suffering to be ended." When Janice sat in her recliner in December 2021, Devid covered her mouth and nose with his hands until she lost her life. He was arrested and to two years in jail and later ordered instantly freed Monday after he had already spent 19 months behind bars.