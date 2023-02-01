Who is David Renteria, Sonia and George Ramirez? Three People Found Shot to Death in Southern California

Ontario Police Department is investigating a homicide case after three family members were shot to death at their residence. Two family members have been officially identified by the deputies and now, the investigation is underway. Now, the police are looking for a suspect who is involved in this horrific crime. According to the updates, the incident took place at the victim’s residence near Montclair on Monday night. Currently, the victim is on fled. Now, let’s find out what happened to the family and how did it happen to them? Keep reading to know more details here.

Now, the victim has been identified by the police and they are currently investigating the case to analyze what actually happened at the time. As per the reports, David Renteria, Sonia, and George Ramirez were the victims of the case who was identified later. The incident took place on Monday night in a Southern California home. Sonia Ramirez was 68 years old, David was 43 years old, and George Ramirez was 66 years old at the time of their death. All the family members died from gunshot wounds. No suspects have been identified or detained yet. Keep reading this to know more details here.

What Happened To Southern California Home?

According to the sources, an unidentified woman told to the media that the victims were her parents and brother. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported that three family members were shot dead in a home in Montclair on Monday night, January 30, 2023. Still, the police have not made any arrests yet. The spokeswoman confirmed that the Ramirezes were wed. She affirmed that she had no idea how Renteria was connected.

Since the news of this incident came out, many people started to pay tributes to the family who lost their life. Detectives do not think the deaths were murder-suicide. Just after 9 PM, officers were called to the 4800 block of Ramona Place in unincorporated county territory after someone found them dead. Their neighbor, Chris Sanchez lives a few doors away, and claimed to have previously observed deputies at the residence. He also claimed that the home is the home of six people.

Their neighbors and other people paid tributes to the family members and gave deep condolences to them. It is hard to believe that the entire family has gone from this world leaving other members devastated. Keep in touch with us to know more details here.