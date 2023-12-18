Who Is Dawood Ibrahim? India’s Most Wanted, in Karachi Hospital, Floor Sealed

Today we are going to share with you a piece of viral news in which it is being told that the floor of India’s most wanted Dawood Ibrahim was sealed in the hospital of Karachi. Yes, you heard it right. The news of the hospitalization of the most wanted Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting people’s attention. After hearing this news, people have increased their curiosity to know why Dawood Ibrahim was taken to the hospital in Karachi. Because of this, we have collected for you every clear information related to Dawood Ibrahim. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

Before discussing the topic of Dawood Ibrahim’s hospitalization, let us tell you about Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim is an Indian mob boss, drug lord, and terrorist from Dongri, Mumbai. He was born on 26 December 1955 in Khed, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, India. In the 1970s he rose to prominence as the head of the Indian organized crime syndicate D-Company. There are cases filed against them for murder under the law, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, and terrorism. People all over the world recognize him as a gangster.

Who Is Dawood Ibrahim?

However, due to his crimes, he keeps making headlines on the internet every day. But recently the news of his admission to Karachi Hospital has once again attracted people’s attention. According to the information, it has been revealed that Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is suffering from a serious health condition, due to which he is admitted to the hospital in Karachi for two days. After the news of his health deteriorating, rumors surfaced on social media platforms that someone had poisoned him. However, till now no clear evidence has come forward which can turn this thing into a belief.

According to the information, it has been learned that it has been two days since Dawood Ibrahim was admitted to the hospital and his health is being completely taken care of. Even the floor of the hospital in Karachi where he is undergoing treatment has been sealed. Till now only his family has been allowed to meet him. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more latest updates.