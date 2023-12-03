CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Who Is Dead Longhorn? Dead Longhorn Cow Found on Lawn of Oklahoma State fraternity

50 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a dead longhorn found out at Oklahoma. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On the front lawn of a fraternity house at Oklahoma State University, a deceased longhorn cow was discovered just a day prior to the Big 12 championship game against the University of Texas. The police were notified about the incident at 6:30 a.m. following a call reporting the dead animal at the Farmhouse fraternity. The longhorn had an offensive word carved into its side, and its stomach was maliciously cut open.

This egregious act is considered more severe than typical rivalry behavior, and the individual responsible may potentially face charges of animal cruelty. Oklahoma State University vehemently denounced the incident, expressing dismay at the “disturbing display of animal cruelty.” Investigations are currently underway by both the Stillwater police and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct, with assured appropriate action pending the outcome of the inquiry. The fraternity, established by agriculture students in 1905, has chosen to defer all information pertaining to the incident to the police. Situated in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, commonly referred to as OSU, is a public research university founded in 1890 under the Morrill Act. Initially named Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College, OSU serves as the main campus within the wider Oklahoma State University System, catering to a student population exceeding 35,000 across its five campuses.

Boasting an annual budget of $1.7 billion, OSU holds the distinguished status of “R1: Doctoral Universities – Very high research activity.” The university takes pride in its robust sports tradition, with the Cowboys and Cowgirls securing an impressive 52 national championships. Additionally, OSU is renowned for its Homecoming celebration, a significant event that draws in thousands of alumni each year. The Texas-OSU championship football game is eagerly anticipated, featuring a showdown between the University of Texas (Texas Longhorns) and Oklahoma State University (OSU Cowboys). As a crucial part of the Big 12 Championship, this matchup holds significant importance in the realm of college football.

The 2023 edition of the game garnered extra attention following a disturbing incident where a deceased longhorn cow was discovered on the OSU fraternity lawn just before the match. This occurrence heightened the traditional rivalry between the two teams. Despite the off-field incident, fans are anxiously awaiting the game, anticipating a fiercely contested battle as the Texas Longhorns and OSU Cowboys vie for the Big 12 title. On the front lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity, a deceased longhorn cow was found with an offensive word carved into its side and its stomach intentionally cut open. This unsettling discovery occurred just a day before the Big 12 championship game against the University of Texas. Both the university and the police are actively investigating the incident, with potential charges of animal cruelty being considered for this disturbing act.

