Who Is Deion Patterson and Mental Health: What Happened To Atlanta Shooter?

It is shared that the suspect in this incident is Deion Patterson's mother, Minyone Patterson shared that he was suffering from some mental instability. His mother also shared some more statements and now this news is gathering so much attention on the news and is creating a buzz among people and netizens. After this shooting incident, the police detained Deion Patterson in relation to this incident.

According to the reports and information, Deion was arrested by the police and identified as the prime suspect in a mass shooting. This shooting incident took place on Wednesday 3 May 2023 at Midtown Atlanta medical center. It is shared that one passed away and four are injured seriously. This mass shooting incident happened just after noon inside a waiting area at Laureate Medical Center on West Peachtree Street. This incident marked an impact on the nearby people and on those who were there at the time of the incident. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about the suspect.

Who Is Deion Patterson and Mental Health

Now the mother of the suspect in this mass shooting incident shared that her son had some mental health issues. He had some mental instability due to medication he received from the Veterans Affairs Health System. His mother said this and claimed that those medicines affected his son which resulted in his affecting his mental health. His mother also stated that he wanted some medicines for anxiety and depression but the VA denied to give him a prescription. VA refused because it would be “too addictive”.

He was in the Laureate Medical Center's waiting room with his mother on Wednesday. Recently, he was discharged from the Coast Guard. He became hyper and shot five people in which one died on the spot and four were injured seriously. This news is spreading like fire on the top of the internet and circulating on many social media pages.