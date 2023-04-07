Who Is Denise Frazier? Mississippi Woman Charged After Filming Herself Having $ex With a Dog

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that a 19-year-old lady was arrested for reportedly filming herself having s*x with a dog. A 19-year-old lady is identified as Denise Frazier who is from Jones County, Mississippi. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as many people are very shocked by this news. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Denise Frazier is 19 years old woman who was charged with filming herself having s*x with a dog and posting “extremely graphic footage on social networking sites. In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I have ever investigated, ” Sergeant JD Carter of Jones County Sheriff’s Department stated. JCSD is in control of many videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content. Currently, the inquiry into this case is far from over, he added. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

According to the report, Denise was charged with strange intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal. The latest case came nearly six months after Douglas Moore, 34 years old paedophile, has been arrested after police discovered a sickening video of him physically and sexually abusing a dog. Australian man Dennis Stokes who is 51 years old and also claimed culpable to one count of committing bestiality with his friend's dog while on drugs last year.

