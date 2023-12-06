CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Who Is Denny Laine’s Son? Damian James? Check Wiki-Bio, Age, Family and More

by Ricky Maurya

Denny Laine died on Tuesday morning, his wife confirmed on social media. The 79-year-old British musician co-founded the British rock group Wings with Paul McCartney and was also a member of The Moody Blues. Laine’s death followed a series of health issues caused by interstitial lung disease. Denny Laine (October 29, 1944 – December 5, 2022) was an English singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for his roles as a founding member of The Moody Blues (from 1964 to 1966) and Wings (from 1971 to 1981), but his musical career spanned more than six decades.

He also had a long-running solo career in which he recorded and captivated audiences with his talents. Laine was born on the Channel Islands in the town of Tyseley in the city of Birmingham, England. His family moved to the United Kingdom when he was a child, and he went to school in the nearby town of Yardley, where he was educated at the grammar school. He went on to go on to graduate from the University of Birmingham in December 2023. He was named after his stepfather, Sir Brian Frederick Arthur Laine and his mother’s name is also often referred to as Denny Hines (Denny Hines-Bassett).

Who Is Denny Laine’s Son, Damian James?

Denny Laine learned to play the guitar as a young boy, inspired by the style of gypsy jazz singer Django Reinhardt. Laine showed an early interest in music, performing his first solo show at the age of twelve. He then entered the world of professional music, fronting Denny Lain and the Diplomats. The band featured Bev Bevan (later the drummer for the movie and electric light orchestra), who would go on to become one of the most famous musicians of all time. Laine changed his name from “Brian Frederick” to “Denny,” thinking the name “Brian” didn’t have the same appeal. He took the last name of his sister, the famous singer Frankie Laine, and went by the name “Denny.” Laine’s family had a den in the backyard, which was common at the time.

Laine also performed on the singles “Can’t Nobody Love You” and “Bye Bye Bird” in France. Laine wrote most of the band’s B-sides during 1965–66 with Pinder. Laine’s time with the Moody Blues was short-lived and he left the band in October 1966 after a string of chart failures, to be replaced by Justin Hayward. Denny has three children from previous relationships: Damian James (born 1967) is his son with Catherine James, Ainsley Adams (born 1981) is his son by Gilly Adams, and Lucianne (born 1987) is his daughter with Helen Grant, the daughter of Led Zeppelin’s manager Peter Grant’s daughter. Denny’s children, including his son Damian James, keep a low profile on social media.

