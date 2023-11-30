Who Is DeSean Jackson Wife? Is He Married NFL Star Married? Explained!

Today’s report is about DeSean Jackson, a famous American former football wide receiver. Currently, his name is at the top of the social media headlines. People are coming on the web and searching for his personal life information. The fans of DeSean Jackson are showing their interest in knowing about his marriage life. Rumors are coming that the former football player married to NFL Star. This article will help you to learn about DeSean Jackson and his personal life information. If you are interested to know about this news in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we earlier mentioned DeSean Jackson is a famous former football wide receiver. He played in the National Football League. Before talking about his personal life let’s first look at his profile. He played a significant role in the world of football. Known for his hard work and skills in the line of football. He also played college football for the California Golden. The football player DeSean Jackson was born on December 1, 1986. He was appointed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2nd round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Stay continue with this page to know more.

Who Is DeSean Jackson Wife?

DeSean Jackson is mostly known for playing with many teams such as Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is a beloved native of Los Angeles, California. He got his higher school education from Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Got a college degree from California. Recently, the name of the former player DeSean Jackson has gone viral due to his personal life information. On November 29, 2023, he retired as a part of the Eagles. If we talk about his marriage life, let us know that he is unmarried. The former player DeSean Jackson never married. Scroll down the page.

As we earlier mentioned he never married. However, he has been involved in several relationships. His first girlfriend is Ashanti who is an American singer. He dated Chantel Jeffries from 2012 to 2013. Later, in 2014 he engaged to Kayla Philips. After a few months, Kayla announced her pregnancy. The couple were blessed with two children. Their first child’s name is DeSean Jackson Jr. who was born in 2015 whereas their 2nd child’s name is Jacey who was born in 2018. The couple DeSean Jackson and Kayla separated from their relationship. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.