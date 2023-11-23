Who Is Dheraldy Caldeira? CT Couple Dead Following Apparent Murder-Suicide

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of two including Dheraldy Caldeira and his wife who were found dead in their apartment. Both deceased were the resident and their death has left the community of Danbury reeling. They were found dead in their apartment and they were the residents of Danbury. Their sudden death is rapidly running in the trends of various social media pages and many questions have been raised related to this incident. In this article, we are going to share all the details and we will try to cover every single piece of information regarding this incident.

According to exclusive reports and sources, the tragic incident took place around 07:34 am on Monday, November 20, 2023, at an apartment on Griffing Avenue, located in Danbury, Connecticut, United States. After getting information about this incident, officials reached the incident site and started an investigation. Police found Dheraldi Caldera and a woman, Caldera’s wife, whose name has not yet been released. This is clearly a case of murder-suicide. Officers also found two dead adults and a child, who appeared to be unharmed. There are many details left to share about this incident, so keep reading.

Who Is Dheraldy Caldeira?

Reportedly, Caldera and the victim were in a domestic relationship. Yes, you heard it right, it is believed that they were husband and wife but information about their personal life is limited at the moment. Authorities said the husband used a large kitchen knife to kill the woman. There are wounds on the bodies of both the deceased which were caused by a big kitchen knife. The names of the woman or the two deceased adults and a child were also not shared or disclosed. Police said when they arrived at the apartment there was a horrific scene. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

Members of the fire department and EMS had already entered the apartment and found both Caldera and his wife dead. The cause of death of both the deceased was an attack with a big kitchen knife. It is believed that Caldera killed his wife before stabbing himself in a tragic case of murder-suicide. At the time of their deaths, Dheraldi Caldera was a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. The news of this incident is trending like wildfire on the internet and we have shared all the available details above in this article. We will update our article soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.