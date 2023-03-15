Who Is Divya Negi? Divya Negi Represented Her State Devbhoomi Uttarakhand

In National Youth Parliament Festival 2023, a daughter of Uttarakhand, who represented the state which is also known as the land of the gods, Divya Negi encouraged the society and several communities through her speech during the event. Yes, the young and dynamic girl, Divya Negi represented her state Devbhoomi Uttarakhand with confidence and courage. “Congratulation to you and me and each one of us, the vibrant voices of incredible India for assuming the historic presidency of the G20” were few words of Divya Negi during the speech. Keep reading to know more about this.

Maybe, no one has ever thought that a girl from the foothills of the Himalayas will represent her state in the traditional pahadi attire and will win the hearts of each and everyone person who were present at the time of her speech. Divya received all the recognition as she deserves. Due to her memorable speech, she has become a topic on the Internet and everyone wants to know about her. As we can see right now, she has become a social media personality and everyone is searching for this viral Fiesta pahadi girl. So, let’s read what we received from our sources.

Who Is Divya Negi?

Let us tell you that Divya was a native of Uttarakhand, India. She represented her state in the National Youth Parliament 2023. Divya was born in 1999 in Sonar village in Thauldhar block of Tehri district, Uttarakhand. Jagat Singh Negi, Divya’s father is a retired SBI head cashier and her mother Sushila Devi is a homemaker. Divya is the youngest sister and fifth child of her parents out of three daughters and three sons.

She grew up half of her life in the village and later, relocated to Dehradun. She is always remained a bright student and took her elementary education at Green Hill Public School, Kandikhal Tehri. Later, her parents moved to Dehradun where she did her 9 and 10 schooling at Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Secondary Section, Talab Branch, Dehradun.

Later, she changed her school to SGRR Public School Race Course, Dehradun where she completed her 11th and 12th classes. To complete her education, she attended Shri Guru Ram Rai College, Dehradun from where she earned her degree in history and political science. She is currently doing a Gandhi fellowship with the district administration of Udham Singh Nagar and also working with NITI Aayog’s aspirational district collaborative program. Stay tuned with us to know more.