Who is Donovan Faison? Florida Man Arrested For Killing Teen Girlfriend For ‘Refusing To Abort’

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward and a question is also arriving Who is Donovan Faison? Recently, a man in Florida was accused of shooting a dead pregnant girlfriend for refusing an abortion. Donovan is a man of Florida and he has been charged with shooting his pregnant girlfriend. Yes, you heard a man shot his partner and there is an investigation has also begun related to this case. This news attracts the attention of people and currently running at the top of the internet and social media pages. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this incident, so read it completely.

According to the reports, a man from Florida was taken into custody on Tuesday 29 August 2023 and he has been charged with shooting his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn baby. Police arrested him and accused him of killing his partner and this news was shared in the reports of the authorities. He shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend when she refused to undergo an abortion and now, her death body was discovered shot to death in her car at Coastline Park of Sanford. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more.

Who is Donovan Faison?

Let us know about the victim and the suspect in this case. Donovan Faison is a 21-year-old boy who was taken into custody on Tuesday for the double killing including his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn baby. On the other side, Kaylin Fiengo was the girlfriend of Donovan and she was 18 years old. She was going to bear a baby but her partner shot and killed her. Now, around 10 months later her body was discovered in her car at Sanford’s Coastline Park. After finding her dead body, police authorities arrested her partner and took him into custody. The suspect is accused of killing his partner.

Police authorities shared a statement that she had driven to Coastline Park to meet up with her partner on 11 November 2023. On the same night, she was discovered deceased with a gunshot wound while seated in the driver's seat of her parked vehicle. Now, it is confirmed that she was shot and killed by her partner when she declined to undergo an abortion. This was a fatal incident and it is making headlines on the internet sites. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more details related to this incident.