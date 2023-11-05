Who Is Dwayne Demkiw? Dateline NBC To Profile Killing of Edmonton Man in 2015

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Dwayne Demkiw. Dwayne Demkiw is a name that is making headlines on the internet these days. Recently the news of Dwayne Demkiw’s death shocked everyone. After which, to solve this case, NBC’s true crime show ‘Dateline’ will investigate the brutal murder of a limo driver. Yes, you heard it right. Due to this incident, many questions might arise in the minds of people like who killed Dwayne Demkiw. When was Dwayne Demkiw murdered and many more questions. We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. So without any delay let’s start the article and know in depth about the death of Dwayne Demkiw.

As you all know this incident happened in 2016, when Dwayne Demkiw died. However, there were many difficulties in solving this case. Dwayne Demkiw was the victim of a terrible incident that he was unaware of. However, he spent his day as usual after which he went to a party at night. After attending the party, he was driving around the people who came to the party. But suddenly his friend shared this information that Demkiv’s limo was stolen and was burnt to death, but no one ever saw him since that day. Dwayne Demkiw was considered missing for many years after he was murdered.

Who Is Dwayne Demkiw?

But when this case improved after some time, it was revealed that the person who killed Dwayne Demkiw was an American man named Jason Steadman. This accident had worried people as to what would be the reason behind Dwayne Demkiw’s death. During the investigation, the police carefully examined the CCTV camera footage, after which it was found that Dwayne Demkiw’s murder was committed by his close friend Jason Steadman.

In this case, American citizen Jason Steadman was convicted of murdering Canadian limo driver Dwayne Demkiw. On February 22, 2019, Jason Steadman was sentenced to prison after being charged with first-degree murder. The people fighting for justice for Dwayne Demkiw have now got relief when the accused of Dwayne Demkiw has been caught and punished by the police. However, Dwayne Demkiw's death has brought great grief to his family.