Who is Dylan Harrington? Reward Doubled For Finding 27-year-old Man Who Murdered Elderly Couple

Dylan Harrington. In this article, we will give you information about Dylan Harrington. Further, the reward is also doubled for finding a 27-year-old man who murdered an elderly couple in Washington. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. There are many questions that have been raised in people's minds. Why did he kill the elderly couple?

As per the sources, the breaking information is coming from Washington that a 27-year-old man murdered an elderly couple. The murderer is identified as Dylan Harington who is 27 years old. In this case, the authority doubled the reward for searching for 27 years-old murder. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet and with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for this news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. This news made headlines and people showed their interest in this case.

Who is Dylan Harrington?

Further, the chances of getting Dylan’s information have increased after the doubling of the reward. Dylan Harrington is wanted on two computations of first-degree murder charges. If we talk about how much the reward is increased let us inform you that now the prize money is $10,000. This is an offer to get information about a 27-year-old murderer. Let’s shed light on the victims. The authority also revealed the identification of the victims who were a couple. The victims are identified as Dave Covey who was 80 years old and Gerlyn Covey who was 66 years old. Swipe up the page to know more.

Moreover, the murder happened on the Canada-US border in Okanogan County in February 2022. The dead body was found burned with a sheet of plywood. The plywood was over Dave Covey and Gerlyn Covey. The accused Harrington shot dead both couples. Harrington is still on the run from the police. The investigator claims that the accuser Harrington was near the victims. The authority also shared the photo of the accuser who is responsible for this crime. Further, it is also included that the accuser Harrington is very dangerous and can harm other people.