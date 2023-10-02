Who Is Eddie Irizarry’s? Family of Man Killed During Traffic Stop Sues Philly Cops Mark Dial and Michael Morris

The breaking news is coming that a family filed the case against the Philly cops Mark Dial and Michael Morris. Currenlty, netizens hit the search engine regarding Eddie Irizarry’s father. Recently, a man was brutally killed during a traffic stop. In this article, we are going to talk about Eddie Irizarry. As per the sources, a 27-year-old boy lost his life in a little argument. This news has gone viral over the internet and circulating on the web. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral. If you are interested to know about this news detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources a 27-year-old boy who lost his life, name is identified as Eddie Irizarry. The incident took place on August 14 during a traffic stop. He was shot dead by a Philadephia police officer. The accused is identified as Mark Dial who is a Philadelphia police officer. This news made headlines and became a hot topic for discussion. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds regarding this news. As we earlier mentioned the 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry was shot dead on August 14. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Who Is Eddie Irizarry’s?

Eddie Irizarry’s family filed the case against the Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial. If you are searching for Eddie Irizarry’s father’s name let us inform you that Eddie Irizarry’s name is Eddie. Eddie Irizarry’s father and his sister who name is Marie took legal action against the Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial. In this incident, the Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial’s partner was also involved whose name is Michael Morris. This case left the entire nation in shock. Both officers Mark Dail and Michael Morris are facing legal charges. More information will be provided to you in the next section.

Further, on the hearing day, the judge of the Philadelphia municipal overlooked several charges against Mark Dial. Mark Dial has charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter which is dismissed by the Philadelphia municipal court judge. When this happened, Eddie Irizarry’s family filed the vase at a higher court. Eddie Irizarry’s father wants justice for his son who lost his life at the age of 27. The case was filed on September 27. The case was filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. It unmistakably shows that Officer Mark Dial was legally justified in discharging his weapon while fearing for his life. If we get any more information we will update you on the same site.