Who is Edward Hagedorn Family? Meet Wife María Marcelo And Kids and More

Edward Hagedorn was a famous Filipino politician and former Mayor of Puerto Princesa. We are sharing the passing of Edward Hagedorn. Edward Hagedorn passed away on October 3, 2023, at the age of 76. Born on October 12, 1946. In May 1992, Edward Hagedorn was the first member who was elected mayor of Puerto Princesa. He became independent of the province in 2007. The mayor was credited with building the City of Puerto Princesa as a model of eco-tourism for the country. Completed his high school education at St. Andrew’s School, San Sebastian College.

Who is Edward Hagedorn Family?

An era of Filipino politics ended after the passing of beloved Filipino politician Edward Hagedorn. He was a beloved member of the Rizel Privice. Alexander Hagedorn and Gliceria Solon were the parents of Edward Hagedorn. Now, the question is raised what his wife’s name and how they have children. Edward Hagedorn married to Maria Elena Marcelo. The couple has been blessed with 2 children. Their children’s names are Elroy John and Eva Christie. Edward Hagedorn was a member of the Puerto Princesa residence. Further, Edward Hagedorn was selected as an anti-jueteng czar. He was selected by President Gloria Arroyo.

Further, the wife of Edward Hagedorn played a very important role in the life of Edward Hagedorn. He was too close to his wife and children. Edward Hagedorn's first priority was his wife Maria Marcelo. Moreover, if you are searching for his personal life information let us inform you that there is no more personal life information shared by Edward Hagedorn. He never shared his personal life publicly but Edward Hagedorn shared his disease details publicly. In February 2023, Edward Hagedorn got his pancreatic cancer detail and lost his life after 8 months on October 3, 2023. Edward Hagedorn's support for his nation never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.