Who Is Elias Monroy? Has He Been Found Yet? Missing Update 2023

In this report, we are going to give the details of Elias Monroy’s case. The sensitive case of Elias Monroy generated a huge controversy. Rumors are coming that he is missing for a long time. This article will provide information on recent viral news. Currently, the missing news of Elias Monroy is at the top of the social media headlines. People are coming on the internet and wondering if has he been found yet. Elias Monroy’s missing has cast a shadow over the community. If you want to know the completed details go through the page and read more in the next section. Stay continue with this page.

According to the sources, Elias Monroy was abducted from a Los Angeles hospital. He was born on January 15, 1987. He was admitted to LA-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles. They went missing on February 2, 1987. He was an infant during his missing. Elias Monroy’s mother Maria Pacheo was gone with his son for his checkup. The mother of Elias Monroy connected to another woman and they became a friend. Sadly, the woman kidnapped the baby and left from there. Now, people want to know the 2023 update of Elias Monroy. The family is praying for the fast return of Elias Monroy.

Who Is Elias Monroy?

The man Elias Monroy has been missing since 1987. Elias Monroy was only two-weels old during his missing. The mysterious missing of Elias Monroy made many questions. Further, the search for Elias Monroy is still underway after 36 years old. The family of hoping for the return of Elias Monroy. The family of Elias Monroy still has not lost their hope in the search for Elias Monroy. NCMEC’s department is working on this case. NCMEC made the first 36-year-old image of Elias Monroy. It is expected that he will look like that in this 36. The image was created after the use of his siblings and family members by the NCMEC’s forensic.

There are no photos of Elias Monroy available. As per Elias Monroy’s mother’s statement, when she returned to the waiting room, the unknown woman and his two-week-son were missing. It was a very tough time for his mother who still struggling with his difficulties. The mother of Elias Monroy, Maria, described the identification of the woman who was looking in the ages of 20s and 30s. The hair color of the woman was black. The police launched an investigation in search of Elias Monroy. The investigation si still ongoing. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.