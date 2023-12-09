Who Is Elizabeth Ledford? 6-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Been Found Yet? Missing

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Elizabeth Ledford. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The details about the status of Elizabeth Ledford’s missing report and confirmation on whether the 6-year-old girl from Tennessee has been found. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, representing the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, issued an Endangered Child Alert on Thursday for Elizabeth Ledford. The alert pertains to the 6-year-old, described as 4’6″ tall and weighing 60 pounds. Elizabeth Ledford, characterized by red hair and blue eyes, is thought to be traveling in a blue 2009 Nissan Versa with the Washington State Tag CCV8393.

Last seen on November 28, there’s a chance she may be in Washington. If you encounter her or possess any details about her location, please reach out to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-428-1899 or contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has confirmed the safe discovery of Elizabeth Ledford, the missing 6-year-old girl from Sevier County. After issuing an Endangered Child Alert, Elizabeth was located in Mississippi within a few hours. It’s noteworthy that Ledford’s situation bears resemblance to the recent kidnapping of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji.

Who Is Elizabeth Ledford?

In a deeply distressing incident that shook the town of Oyoor in Kollam, Kerala, six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji was abducted, creating a sense of shock within the community. However, a ray of hope pierced through the gloom as Abigail was miraculously discovered at Asramam Maidan in Kollam. Students from SN College in Kollam were the first to identify her, as Abigail was wearing a mask to avoid recognition by locals. According to witnesses, including locals and students, the child was initially accompanied by a woman, and their presence didn’t initially raise suspicion. However, once the child was settled, the woman turned away and departed. The woman allegedly assured the students that she would contact the child’s father before departing.



This raised suspicion among the vigilant SN College students, prompting them to scrutinize photos of Abigail on their phones. After comparing the images circulating on social media and in the news, they removed the mask, confirming that the child was indeed Abigail Sara. Subsequently, the students from SN College promptly notified the police. With the involvement of both college students and locals, necessary interventions were made. Before the child was officially identified, one local had previously seen the woman with the child at Ashramam Maidanam.

Similar to the efforts in Elizabeth Ledford’s case, the police exhibited relentless dedication in tracing the details of the vehicle involved in the abduction. They even successfully created a sketch of one of the kidnappers. This pivotal progress in their investigation eventually brought them to Asramam Maidan, where they found Abigail. Recognizing the heightened scrutiny and pursuit by law enforcement, the kidnappers left the child behind before making their escape from the location.