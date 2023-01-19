Who Is Emily Cappa? American Football Guard For The Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL

American football guard for the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL, Alex Cappa has been capturing the headlines once again but this time, there is another reason for his attention among his fans. According to the latest updates, Alex Cappa and her beautiful wife Emily Cappa. Many fans are trying to know more details about her and who is she. Let us tell you that Alex Cappa’s wife Emily Cappa is an Attorney from Phoenix Arizona. Along with this, they have been living in a long relationship since their high school days. Living more than decades together, Emily and Alex made their career in their respective fields.

As we know that Alex Cappa is a popular National Football League player for the Cincinnati Bengals and also played college football at Humboldt State and other side, Emily has become a success as a Law Clerk. Alex Cappa accepted his invitation to compete in the Senior Bowl to November 27, 2017. After playing at the Humboldt State, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been gaining a huge fan following because of his games. Alex was pivotal for the Bucs in their Superbowl-winning season all year long in 2020 but was not able to play in the big games due to an ankle injury.

Who Is Emily Cappa?

Many of Cappa’s fans are trying to know about his wife, Emily Cappa. She is a Law Clerk at the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. As per her social media bio, she is an attorney and also has been in the law sector since 2013. If we talk about her education so, Emily went to Dublin High School between 2009 and 2013 for an Advanced Scholar diploma. Along with this, she is also an alum of the University of British Columbia who completed a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government.

Later, Emily went to Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in Arizona for her degree in Doctor of Law. She is highly active on her social media handles and her Instagram was created with @emcappa, with more than thousands of followers. She loves to share her family pictures, especially with her husband Alex Cappa. They both tied the knot in March 2020. They both met each other for the first time in 2010 during a drama class at Dublin high school. Since then, they have been dating each other.