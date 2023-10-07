Who is Emily Weaver? Mother Faces Murder Charges After Infant Dies in Hot Car, Family

According to the affidavit and the statement issued by Lancaster County DA’s Office after the incident the infant, whose name is not listed in the documents, died of “environmental exposure.” The three-month-old’s death has been ruled a homicide. According to the Lancaster County coroner’s office, the victim died of asphyxiation which was caused by Hypothermia according to the investigator’s report. The DA’s office also stated in the statement the infant was “beyond resuscitation” at the time of discovery because the vehicle was exposed to direct sunlight and its doors and windows were closed. Swipe down to know more details.

In the wake of her daughter’s death, Weaver was arraigned on charges of murder in the third degree, child abuse, involuntary manslaughter, and hindering apprehension. According to the arrest affidavit, after hearing that Weaver’s children had not arrived at school, the suspect’s stepfather and an unidentified person went to her residence. Upon arriving at the residence, the suspect was “unconscious,” according to the affidavit. Upon waking, the suspect told investigators that she was unable to tell them the whereabouts of her 3-month-old daughter. This led to a search that ultimately resulted in the stepfather finding the young child’s body in her car seat.