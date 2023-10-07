Who is Emily Weaver? Mother Faces Murder Charges After Infant Dies in Hot Car, Family

A Pennsylvania woman, identified as Emily Weaver, 32, was remanded into custody on Wednesday 4th October following the discovery of her infant daughter’s lifeless body in a car outside her residence in the West Hempfield Township area. The tragic incident occurred on a day when the temperature in the area was above 80 degrees. The infant’s body was found inside the vehicle by her stepfather, according to court documents published by People. Keep reading to know more about this incident.
According to the affidavit and the statement issued by Lancaster County DA’s Office after the incident the infant, whose name is not listed in the documents, died of “environmental exposure.” The three-month-old’s death has been ruled a homicide. According to the Lancaster County coroner’s office, the victim died of asphyxiation which was caused by Hypothermia according to the investigator’s report. The DA’s office also stated in the statement the infant was “beyond resuscitation” at the time of discovery because the vehicle was exposed to direct sunlight and its doors and windows were closed. Swipe down to know more details.
Who is Emily Weaver?
In the wake of her daughter’s death, Weaver was arraigned on charges of murder in the third degree, child abuse, involuntary manslaughter, and hindering apprehension. According to the arrest affidavit, after hearing that Weaver’s children had not arrived at school, the suspect’s stepfather and an unidentified person went to her residence. Upon arriving at the residence, the suspect was “unconscious,” according to the affidavit. Upon waking, the suspect told investigators that she was unable to tell them the whereabouts of her 3-month-old daughter. This led to a search that ultimately resulted in the stepfather finding the young child’s body in her car seat.
In an interview with the authorities, Weaver stated that she was unable to recall what she had been doing after returning home from dropping off her children at school. According to the affidavit, the suspect had been using methamphetamine on multiple occasions in the days before the incident. Additionally, the affidavit states that Weaver had concealed the drugs in her residence. The father of the suspect’s two children stated that the suspect had been “unresponsive” when they spoke with her the following morning. The affidavit further states that Weaver had pleaded guilty to prior drug-related offenses, as well as robbery, as well as child endangerment. An investigation is underway, as reported by the authorities. Stay tuned for the latest news.
Leave a Comment