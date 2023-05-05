Who Is Enrique Tarrio? Proud Boys Leader Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy

The news that we are sharing today is the latest update of the Jan 6, 2021 trial which has been acknowledged as the longest trial to date in the Justice Department in the US. The trial was about a seditious conspiracy by the Far-right Proud Boys group. It has been reported now the group is now facing conviction. Our viewers must be interested to know about the Far-right Proud Boys group and the latest decision of the jury. the trial lasted for several months and now the five men have been found guilty including obstructing Congress, civil disorder and destroying government property. We are going to share all the details about the men who have been convicted of the crime. Scroll down.

According to the sources, the jury has found guilty Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys. He has been held responsible for his active role in the attack. Enrique Tarrio has been found for assembling a “fighting force” that arrived at the Capitol even while Trump addressed a crowd of supporters near the White House on Jan 6, 2021. It has been reported that Tarrio wasn’t in Washington on January 6, because he had been arrested two days earlier in a separate case and was out of the city but he has been found mastermind for organizing and directing the Proud Boy group for the attack.

Who Is Enrique Tarrio?

During the trials, it was discovered that Tarrio was connected to the group at every moment as hundreds of messages were exchanged by Proud Boys. However, defense lawyers were denied till the decision has come before the people. A defending lawyer even blamed former president Trump as the former president urged people to fight like hell after Biden’s win. The three other proud boys members who have been convicted are Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Zachary Rehl. It has been in the news that Conviction on the charge can carry up to 20 years in prison. Another Proud Boy member Dominic Pezzola has been accused of additional charges including obstructing a proceeding of Congress and destruction of government property.

This verdict is a victory for the Justice Department as people are looking at it as a defense to the American people and for democracy. It has been sourced that the Proud Boys group has been found to be promoting and engaging themselves in the political violence episodes in the US in earlier times also. This group have a distinctive image as the members wear red hats in rallies, often alongside Fred Perry’s black and yellow polo shirts. We have shared the information which we have sourced. We will be back to you with the latest updates. Stay tuned……