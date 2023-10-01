Who is Eric Morgan? Chicago Man Charged Over Murder of Cop Ella French

In this article, we are going to talk about Eric Morgan. The breaking news is coming that Eric Morgan was found guilty of killing the police officer Ella French. As per the sources, a man charged with the murder of Chicago cop Ella French offered a 7-year-old plea deal. The accused name is identified as Eric Morgan. The murder happened in 2021 in which Eric Morgan is found guilty of killing the cop Ella French. People are coming on the internet and searching who is Eric Morgan. Another question is raised what Eric Morgan killed a Chicago cop. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Who is Eric Morgan?

Further, the accused Eric Morgan is facing legal charges after being found guilty in the murder of Chicago cop Ella French. Eric Morgan’s brother’s name is Emonte Morgan who was initially also involved in the case. The lawyer said that Eric Morgan has been offered a 7-year prison sentence. This is described as one of the most serious charges he faces. According to the sources, the Chicago police officer named Ella French passed away on August 7, 2021. She was 29 years old at the time of her passing.

Moreover, if you searching for who she killed let us tell you that she was shot dead on August 7, 2021. The incident took place in West Englewood. There are people who are found accusers in the case of Ella's murder. One is Eric Morgan and another one is Emonte Morgan. Both are real brothers and both are charged in connection with Ella's murder. Currently, Eric Morgan have been facing a 7-year prison sentence. Eric Morgan's case is handled by the lawyer Roger Brown who announced that Eric has been offered a 7-year prison sentence. Further, in this incident, Carlos Yanez was badly injured while Ella French was shot dead.