Who Is Erik Adrian Blanco? Little Falls Man Formally Charged With Murder in Connection

Recently, a statement was shared by the Little Falls Police Department in which they shared the crime records of Erik Adrian. He is a resident of Minnesota who was involved in a crime incident.

According to the reports, authorities arrested a Minnesota man for killing the daughter of his girlfriend. The daughter was only 14 months old at the time of her demise and it was a heartbreaking incident. Erik was taken into custody on Wednesday 6 September 2023. He was charged on one count of second-degree murder with intent, and one count of second-degree murder without intent in the death of young Riverlynn VanNorman. It was a scary and painful incident that touched the hearts of people who were expressing their reactions to this incident. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Who Is Erik Adrian Blanco?

After this incident, the Little Falls Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) began an investigation and arrested Erik Adrian Blanco on Wednesday morning 6 September at his residence and charged him with the death of a 14-month-old named Riverlynn VanNorman. It is shared that the suspect was caring for the daughter while the mother was away from the incident scene. The daughter and her mother had been staying with the accused. Preliminary reports disclose that the victim had multiple injuries on her neck and head.

On Wednesday 6 September 2023, the Little Falls Police Department also shared a letter report. In this report, the authorities shared that a Minnesota man has been arrested in connection with a death incident in which a toddler passed away. The investigation began and now the suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Friday 8 September 2023 and a judge set his bond at $1 million. This news is running in the trends of the internet and many social media users are expressing their reactions to this incident. Not many details have been shared about the suspect and the victim while the investigation is ongoing.