Who Is Evelyn Flores, Ivan, and Julian? Siblings Killed in Crash Went to Buy Mom’s Medicine

A recnetly shocking incident has come on the internet that three people passed away recently after being involved in a tragic car accident. This tragic incident happened in San Antonia. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Lots of people are very shocked by this terrible incident. Currently, many poeple are very curious to know about the whole information of the accident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that three siblings lost their lives in a car accident in San Antonio near Thousand Oaks Drive and Alamo Blanco Street. The three people have been identified as Evelyn Flores, Julian, and Ivan. As per the family relatives, the unlucky victims at Thousand Oaks in Nacogdoches were 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 10-year-old Julian and 17 years old Ivan. Since the news has come on the internet and now many people are very curious to know about what happened to them. Scroll down the page for more information.

Who Is Evelyn Flores?

According to the report, A tragedy has been affecting a family in San Antonia. Family members reported that a car mishap which was happened on the northeast side claimed the lives of three siblings. Police said a two-vehicle crash in San Antonio on Sunday night asserted the lives of three people. This tragic accident took place on 8 January 2023 just before 10:30 pm near Thousand Oaks Drive and Alamo Blanco Street. It is very shocking news for family and friends as no one thought that they would lose their lives like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, On Monday night, close relatives and friends gathered at the scene of the three fatal accidents. A big sister and her younger brothers have been killed in a car accident while they were running an errand for their mom. Since the news has come on the internet lots of poeple are very heartbreaking by this tragic incident and there are no words for this mother as she lost their three kids. Many people expressed their deep condolence messages to their family and paid a tribute to them. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.