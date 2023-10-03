Who is Ever Navarrete? Manhunt underway for Texas man accused of fatally shooting his wife over divorce. Authorities in Texas are currently conducting a search for a man by the name of Ever Navarrete. He is wanted in connection with the tragic shooting death of his wife, who was in the process of divorcing him. As per the Harris County police department, the 55-year-old individual currently sought by law enforcement stands accused of committing the murder of his wife.

According to Newsweek, the tragic incident occurred on Sunday, October 1, in the Pine Village North vicinity of northeast Houston. Harris County officers received an alert about a shooting at the 12200 block of West Village Drive around midnight on Sunday. Upon their arrival, first responders found a 48-year-old woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and promptly transported her to a nearby hospital.

Who is Ever Navarrete?

In a post shared on the platform formerly known as Twitter, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later disclosed that the woman had tragically passed away at the hospital due to her injuries. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, between September 1 and October 1, 2023, there have been 123 fatal shooting incidents in Texas. It’s worth mentioning that this statistic does not include the deaths of perpetrators or suspects.



Additionally, figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that one in five homicide victims is killed by an intimate partner. The CDC’s findings also indicate that over half of female homicide victims in the United States are victimized by a current or former male intimate partner. Family members informed investigators that the victim had initiated divorce proceedings from Navarrete. After almost three decades of marriage, the victim had recently moved to the area where the tragic incident unfolded, as reported by ABC13.



Regarding the murder, Gonzalez stated, “[Navarrete] came to this location, confronted her, and discharged his firearm at her. It’s commonly said that the period when a couple is separating or discussing divorce can be highly tumultuous. In this instance, once again, this observation sadly held true.” “It seems, based on our gathered information, that she believed this location to be a secure refuge. I’m uncertain about how he discovered her whereabouts, whether someone disclosed it, but when someone is determined to find another person, they often do,” he added.



The suspect is said to have fled the scene of the crime in a white 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck bearing the Texas license plate: PBV-3006. The department is actively seeking any information about Navarrete and his current location, and they strongly encourage anyone with knowledge about the suspect to reach out to Harris County police at 713-274-9100 or contact @CrimeStopHou at 713-222-TIPS (8477).