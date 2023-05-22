Who Is Ezra Miller? Controversy And Scandal Current Affair 2023 Update

Recently, a name is circulating on the social media platform. A very famous actor Ezra Miller name is made headlines on the Internet. His controversial and scandals news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention. Once, again name is made a topic on the social media platforms. His fans are searching in huge quantities why his name is made headlines on the internet. His news is once more a discussion part for the people. Social media is a platform where you can find all over the world news. If you are very excited to know about Ezra Miller so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, he is an American actor. His full name is Ezra Matthew Miller. He has a huge fan following in the various country. He was born on September 30, 1992. He is 30 years old. He is from Wyckoff, New Jersey, U.S. He has two elder sisters. His sister’s name is Caitlin and Saiya. Further, his mother’s name is Marta Miller. His mother is a professional dancer. His father’s name is Robert S. Miller. His father was vice president. His first debut was in 2008. He followed by starring in the drama We Need to Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Who Is Ezra Miller?

Further, his popularity is gained after his work in the 2016 blockbuster Batman v. Superman. He also works in Tv shows and movies. Despite this, he is in the social media headlines. Since 2022, he is accused of stealing and molesting minors girls. He is accused of assault, burglary, and conduct. The arrest warrant is released for Ezra Miller. His current affairs news is going viral on the internet. Further, his new scandal came in front of the world. His fans are still shocked after came his new scandal. His current affair news made a huge controversy on the internet.

As per reports, he was fired from his recent DC film. Further, it is a little bit chance for Miller for his recent film. The Batman role will be played by Micahel Keaton. Further, many of his fans are called for a boycott of the recent new film. Even, on August 15, 2022, he apologized for his scandal. He claimed that he has mental health issues, therefore he started to take treatment. He was also accused, he physically hit his fan in 2022 in a pub in Iceland. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you soon. Let’s read in detail.