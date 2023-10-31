Who Is Fabio Grosso? Meet Filippo Grosso and Giacomo Grosso, Wiki-Bio, Family

Fabio Grosso is a very well-known Italian professional football manager and former player. The former football player Fabio Grosso has a huge fan following all over the world. Currently, his name is circulating on the internet and gaining a lot of attention from viewers. The fans of Fabio Grosso want complete information regarding his personal life including his children. The former football player Fabio Grosso married Jessica Repetto. The former football player Fabio Grosso created a significant place in the football world. This report helps you to learn about his personal life detail such as his children and wife. Read more in the next section.

Fabio Grosso is a very well-known Italian personality. He was born on November 28, 1977, and he is currently 45 years old. Currently, he is serving as the head coach of Ligue 1 club Lyon. He is mostly known for scoring the winning penalty in the 2006 World Cup. He won this game against France and made his popular all over the world. Not only this, but he also gained the trust of the viewers after he the won semi-final against Germany. He became part of the numerous clubs.

Who Is Fabio Grosso?

Currently, he is facing serious injuries after his team bus was hit by Marseille fans. This incident happened before a league game. Further, Fabio Grosso started his football at a young age in Chieti, Abruzzo. He became a member of the Renato Curi Angolana when he was young. If we talk about his personal life, the former football player Fabio Grosso married Jessica Repetto. The couple are blessed with two children. The wife of Fabio Grosso is also a very well-known former actress and model. Fabio Grosso has one son whose name is Filippo Grosso and one daughter whose name is Giulia Grosso.

The son of Fabio Grosso, Filippo was born in 2006 while his daughter Giulia was born in 2009. He is living with his family and also focusing on his career. The wife of Fabio Grosso is playing a key role in his life career. The world rapidly appreciates the hard work of Fabio Grossow who is an Italian footballer. His most iconic part is in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Further, the couple Fabio Grosso and Jessica married on December 27, 2004. The former football player Fabio Grosso is balancing his career and married life.