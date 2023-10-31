Who Is Fabio Grosso? Who is Jessica Repetto? Family, Wiki-Bio, Images

Fabio Grosso is a very famous and well-known Italian professional football manager and former player. Currently, his name is circulating on the internet and becoming a main topic for the discussion. People are coming on the internet and wondering about his personal life details. The online users are showing their interest in knowing Fabio Grosso’s wife’s name. He has a huge fan following and gained immense respect all over the world. Rumors are coming that Fabio Grosso’s wife’s name is Jessica Repetto. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you are interested to know this in detail go through the page and read the full article.

As we earlier mentioned Fabio Grosso is a very well-known member of the football community. He is a former football player and currently, he is serving as the head coach of Ligue 1 club Lyon. He was born on November 28, 1977. As per his death of birth, he is currently 45 years old. The Italian former football player is a native of Italy. He played for various smaller Italian clubs. He also received the title of the Supercoppa Italiana. He won with Juventus and later he retired from his post in 2012. Read below in detail.

Who Is Fabio Grosso?

According to the sources, rumors are coming that Fabio Grosso’s wife’s name is Jessica Repetto. If you are searching for the name of his wife let us inform you that the Italian former player Fabio Grosso married Jessica Repetto. The couple married in 2004. Fabio Grosso’s wife’s name is Jessica Repetto. Not much information is available about Fabio Grosso’s wife. The couple are blessed with two children. Further, Fabio Grosso’s wife is a former actress and model. Jessica appeared in some Italian TV shows and movies. The former player Fabio Grosso loves to keep his personal life private therefore he has not much shared about his wife publicly.

Moreover, as we mentioned the couple have two children, one son whose name is Filippo. Filippo was born in 2006 and their daughter Giulia was born in 2009. In addition, the former football player Fabio Grosso became a member of the Renato Curi Angolana in 1994. He became the most important player of the senior squad. In April 2003, the former football player Fabio Grosso made his first international debut with the Italy national team. Fabio Grosso is living his life with his wife and children. He is known for his hard work and dedication.