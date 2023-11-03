Headline

Who Is Farooq Qaiser Wife? Was The Pakistani Artist Married? Family, Education and Career

by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we will talk about the wife of Farooq Qaiser. He was a Pakistani artist,  newspaper columnist, TV show director, puppeteer, script and voice actor. He gained a lot of attention as the creator of the fictional puppet character Uncle Sargam introduced in 1976 in a children’s television show character. His name has been getting huge attention over the last few days and many are hitting the online platforms to know more about his personal life. We have gathered a lot of details about him and his personal life. Let us know more about him and we will try to cover all the details.

Who Is Farooq Qaiser Wife

Many are confused about his marital status and it is creating a buzz over the internet sites. Let us clarify that he was married and had a son. He married Ayesha Qaiser and she has been a pillar of strength for Farooq throughout his professional and personal life. She is alive and mostly known as the creator of the fictional puppet character Uncle Sargam. She is a kind-hearted person who accomplished individual in her own right. The details about her personal life are private and limited. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to know more about Farooq’s personal life.

Who Is Farooq Qaiser Wife?

Farooq Qaier was a Pakistani artist who made his name around the world through his abilities. He has written a bunch of comic books and he is well known for his role of Uncle Sargam, a puppet character that he created for the children’s TV show Kaliyan in 1976. He is also known as a  newspaper writer who writes for the Lahore newspaper Daily Nai Baat. He was born on 31 October 1945 in Sialkot, Punjab, British India, and presently, he is no more in this world. He generated a large number of fans around the world through his talent and work.

He passed away on 14 May 2021 in Islamabad, Pakistan and he was 75 years old at the time of his passing. He belongs to a Muslim family and he spent his early childhood in Peshawar and Kohat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He finished his graduation at the National College of Arts in 1970 and received a  Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts. He was awarded multiple awards for his talent and work. He was the beloved father of two daughters and a son. His name is making headlines on the news and many are hitting online platforms to know more about his wife, Ayesha Qaiser. We have mentioned all the details above in this article and we will update you after getting more details. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

