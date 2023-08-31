Who is Felix Martinez? Long Island Man Arrested For Brutally Beating, Urinating on Unresponsive Housemate

The shocking news is coming that a 46-year-old man was arrested for killing his roommate who shared his room. A name is highlighted on the internet and creates a huge controversy. As per the sources, a Long Island man was arrested for brutally beating, and urinating on an unresponsive housemate. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. To get more information read below in detail.

According to the sources, a man was arrested for killing his housemate. He was charged with murder. The Suffolk County District announced that a 46-year-old was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. The accused name is identified as Felix Martinez. Felix is from Port Jefferson Station in Suffolk County, New York. He was arrested on August 29, 2023. He killed and choked his housemate till he was unconscious. Crime increasing day by day everywhere. This news is circulating all around the internet. Not only this, he urinated on the victim’s body. The victim died after five days of his injuries.

The police department also revealed the identification of the victim. The victim’s name was Richard Shields. Richard Shields was 56 years old at the time of his passing. He died after a brutal attack in front of the house the two men shared. The victim got many injuries before his death which caused his death. The victim suffered brutal and deadly injuries. The news made headlines on the internet and people are requesting strict action against Martinez who was responsible for this. This is a very tough time who lost their loved ones. More information is mentioned below.

Further, the CCTV footage is also shared in which the entire scene is captured. The offers received CCTV footage. Now, the accused Martinez has been arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. He is now under police custody and facing several criminal charges. Felix Martinez is a 46-year-old man. Further, the CCTV footage shows the victim was sitting in a chair in the house. Suddenly Felix Martinez attacked him. He hit Shield with a mop bucket for almost 15 minutes. He even tore his clothes too and left him in unconscious condition.