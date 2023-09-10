Who is Francesco Marlett? PG County Officer Caught on Camera Kissing Woman

There is a video that has been getting huge attention on social media recently some times. It is said that this video featured the PG County police officer allegations concerning 2016 and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet. Many people are showing their interest in this topic and various questions are arising related to this incident. After coming out of this incident, a question also began circulating Who is Francesco Marlett? Our sources have gained many details related to him and this incident. So, let’s continue your reading to know more about him and this incident in this article.

Recently, a video was shared on the internet that featured Maryland police officer Francesco Marlett and now, he has been suspended because he was seen kissing a woman and joining her in the back of his squad car. This video went viral in a short time period and it went viral across various social media platforms. As per the sources, it was not the first time that he was caught with the unidentified person in the squad car. He was also found in the past and the officer has been suspended in the past as well. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about him and this incident.

Who is Francesco Marlett?

It is shared that he grabbed her derriere and then gave a kiss to the woman in this video. Then, he proceeds to put his arm around her shoulder and walk her to the back of his squad car. He did this whole activity while wearing his police uniform and it is a shameful incident for the department. Later, he proceeds to slide the car and close the door behind him. Now, he has been suspended from the department after going viral of this video and this news is revolved over the internet and news channels.

Some sources claim that this incident happened at Carson Park next to Oxon Hill High School. In this video, several people stood back and watched the interaction take place and a man also called the officer an animal in Spanish language and one more person screamed “Ayy, yo!” as they kept watching. Before this incident and his suspension, he was indicted for second-degree child abuse after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend’s child in 2016. The exact details of himself and this incident are not mentioned yet but our sources are on the way to fetch more details. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.