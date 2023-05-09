Who is Francisco ‘Pipin’ Ferreras? Former Diving Champion Sues Netflix Over ‘No Limit’ Movie

There is a piece of news coming out that Francisco Rodriguez sues Netflix over the “No Limit” movie and this news is running in the trends of the internet. He is mostly known as Francisco “Pipin” Ferreras and now it is shared that he sues Netflix. This series was one of the most popular and successful series on Netflix which is an OTT platform. People can enjoy movies and films on this online streaming platform. This attracts the interest of many people and fans of this series are curious to know more about this topic. In this article, we shared the complete information about this case.

After a deep study, it is coming forward that he suing Netflix for defamation and invasion of privacy of his personal life. He also accused this online streaming platform of showing him as the murderer of his wife and he filed a lawsuit against Netflix in March 2023. He said that this series wrongly accused him of the deceased of his wife. The creators of this series didn’t take his confirmation or permission to broadcast a false story, he claims in a statement. It is also shared that he is planning to release a documentary illustrating the real story behind the death of his wife, Audrey. Scroll down to know more about him below this paragraph.

Who is Francisco ‘Pipin’ Ferreras?

He was born on 18 January 1962 in Matanzas, Cuba, and is mostly known as Francisco “Pipin” Ferreras. He is currently 61 years old and is a free diver in Cuba. He is famous for his achievement in deep free diving and his wife Audrey Mestre who was also a French world record-setting freediver but she passed away in 2002. In this series, the story of his wife is also shared and now he claims for showing the wrong story of his wife. He began diving at the age of 5 years and his name Pipin was named in his childhood. Although, he added Ferras to his nickname sometime later.

No Limit is a Netflix series that was released in 2022 and gained so much love and popularity from viewers or people. This series's story revolves around a student named Roxana Aubrey who decides to drop her studies and continue her studies with a free-diving course in the south of France. This series was directed and written by David M. Rosenthal. In this series, Camille Rowe, Sofiane Zermani, and Cesar Domboy played an important role, and other co-actors also gave their best in this series.