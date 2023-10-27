Headline

Who is Frank Alan Cole Byers? Oklahoma Man Charged Killing Wife Makayla Fay

8 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

We are back with an update on the case of Frank Alan Cole Byers who killed his own wife, Makayla Fay Meave. It is coming out that he has been arrested for the murder of his wife and this news is spreading like wildfire over the internet sites. The authorities shared some updates related to this case and this topic is gathering huge attention among the people and netizens. It attracts the interest of many who are hitting online platforms to know more about it. In this article, we will share every single piece of information about this case and also talk more about the victim and accused.

Who is Frank Alan Cole Byers

The accused, Frank is a resident of Oklahoma and he has been arrested more than a month following the murder of his wife. As per the sources and exclusive reports, He killed his wife by shooting her in the head and then wrapped her body in a borrowed carpet and threw it in a ditch near their house. He claimed that she went missing on the night of this incident and she went on a date with another man after killing her. Still, some details are left to share about this incident, so continue your reading.

Who is Frank Alan Cole Byers?

After this incident, the police involved along with the El Reno Police Department began an investigation. The authorities shared that they had arrested Frank and taken him into custody. The accused was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, unauthorized removal of a dead body, and desecration of a human corpse concerning the death of his wife. His wife was 30 years old at the time of her demise and she died a month ago. The detail of his arrest and this incident was shared in a post of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Keep continuing your reading to know more about his arrest.

Frank was arrested at about 01:15 am on Wednesday 25 October 2023 by the El Reno Police Department deputies and charged with his wife’s murder. Makayla was last spotted alive at around 05:30 p.m. on September 15, 2023, at her home in Macomb, stated by her husband on 16 September (the next day). After her missing, the authorities began a search investigation and discovered her dead body wrapped up in a carpet and near a drainage ditch just south of Oklahoma Highway 59B and Hamilton Road on 20 September. The dead body was identified as Makayla on 22 September.  Now, the deputies arrested her husband and this news is released in a statement, issued by the department. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you after getting more details. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain