Who is Frank Alan Cole Byers? Oklahoma Man Charged Killing Wife Makayla Fay

The authorities shared some updates related to this case. Frank Alan Cole Byers has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Makayla Fay Meave.

The accused, Frank is a resident of Oklahoma and he has been arrested more than a month following the murder of his wife. As per the sources and exclusive reports, He killed his wife by shooting her in the head and then wrapped her body in a borrowed carpet and threw it in a ditch near their house. He claimed that she went missing on the night of this incident and she went on a date with another man after killing her. Still, some details are left to share about this incident, so continue your reading.

Who is Frank Alan Cole Byers?

After this incident, the police involved along with the El Reno Police Department began an investigation. The authorities shared that they had arrested Frank and taken him into custody. The accused was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, unauthorized removal of a dead body, and desecration of a human corpse concerning the death of his wife. His wife was 30 years old at the time of her demise and she died a month ago. The detail of his arrest and this incident was shared in a post of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Keep continuing your reading to know more about his arrest.

Frank was arrested at about 01:15 am on Wednesday 25 October 2023 by the El Reno Police Department deputies and charged with his wife's murder. Makayla was last spotted alive at around 05:30 p.m. on September 15, 2023, at her home in Macomb, stated by her husband on 16 September (the next day). After her missing, the authorities began a search investigation and discovered her dead body wrapped up in a carpet and near a drainage ditch just south of Oklahoma Highway 59B and Hamilton Road on 20 September. The dead body was identified as Makayla on 22 September. Now, the deputies arrested her husband and this news is released in a statement, issued by the department. The investigation is ongoing.