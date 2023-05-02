Who Is Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya? Delhi Court Shootout, Killed by Rival Gang Members in Tihar

Tillu Tejpuria head of Tillu gang, a gangster who was involved in the killing of Jitendra Gogi, head of Gogi gang has been killed in Tihar Jail. Tillu who was 33, was killed by his jail mates who belonged to his rival group ‘Gogi’. Tillu Tejpuria alias Sunil Mann was in jail since 2015 and was involved in many crimes. It has been reported that the gangster was locked in Tihar’s Mandoli Jail. Is his murder connected with some links to the Atik murder case? It has been reported that one of the killers ‘sunny’ in Atik and Ashraf’s murder was in touch with Tillu Tejpuria. We are going to share the whole info which we have sourced. Scroll down.

The police have informed that Tillu has been murdered by Yogesh Tunda and Deepak Titar with the help of Rajesh and Riyaj Khan. The attackers attacked with iron rods informed by the police. The jail officials also informed that Tillu was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward and was attacked by his inmates at around 6.15 am. The four men were on the first floor of the same ward. The four men came out of their ward by cutting the rods of the security grill of their ward in the early morning. After that with the help of a bedsheet, they jumped to the ground floor and entered Tillu’s high-security ward by cutting the grill of his ward.

Who Is Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya?

Tillu Tejpuria was rushed to Central Jail opd first and then was transferred to DDU Hospital where he died. The police investigation is ongoing. According to the police, the two gangs- Tillu and Gogi are rivals for a decade. And more than two dozen people have been murdered in the gang war over a period of ten years. Tillu was operating his crimes even from the jail as per the sources. Some indications are revealed that connecting this murder to the Atik murder case as Sunny killer of Atik was connected to Jitender Gogi also as Sunny got the Jigana pistol from Jitendra Gogi to kill Tillu, but Gogi was killed in Rohini court by Tillu’s men after some time.

The sources tell us there was a time when Tillu and Gogi were friends and belonged to Tejpur and Allipur villages respectively. The enmity between the two started after student union elections in a college in Delhi, which converted into a rivalry. The police are searching for the links to this murder with all probable assumptions. People are also questioning the security measures in Tihar Jail. Let’s see what comes to light through further investigations. Stay connected…..