Who is Gayle King’s Ex-Husband? ‘CBS Mornings’ Host Divorced William Bumpus For Cheating

One incident that stands out is Gayle King’s divorce from her ex-husband, William Bumpus. The couple’s marriage ended in the late 1980s due to Bumpus’s infidelity. Gayle King, known for her resilience and strong-willed nature, has always been a private person when it comes to her personal life. While she’s a familiar face on television, hosting popular shows like “CBS Mornings” and being a prominent figure on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” King prefers to keep her relationships away from the public eye.

Who is Gayle King’s Ex-Husband?

During their marriage, Gayle and William Bumpus were a seemingly happy couple. They welcomed their two children, Kirby and William Jr., into the world and enjoyed a successful life together. However, it was later revealed that Bumpus had betrayed King’s trust through infidelity. Infidelity is a sensitive issue that can tear apart even the strongest of relationships. It often leads to a loss of trust, which is crucial for a healthy and long-lasting bond. Consequently, King decided to end her marriage with Bumpus due to his unfaithfulness. William Bumpus is from London. He is 69 years old. He completed his higher education in America.

Further, he also got a Law degree from Yale Law School in New Haven, Connecticut. Due to serious reasons, they separated in 1993. Gayle King has a huge fan following. She was born on December 28, 1954. She is also a very famous author and broadcast journalist for CBS News, co-hosting its morning program. She was married to Bill Bumpus in 1982. She also appeared on Celebrity Family Feud. Her daughter’s name is Kirby and her son’s name is William Bumpus Jr. She found that her husband is cheating on her therefore she take divorce after eight years of her marriage. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.