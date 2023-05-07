Who Is Gonzalo Lira? Arrested and Charged: Accused of Shilling for Putin- Reddit Update

Here we are going to share the news that has come out. Gonzalo Lira was Arrested, the detention of the dating coach everyone is talking about because he was accused of shilling for Putin. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Gonzalo Lira is a blogger and former online dating coach. He gained wide recognition for being a dating coach, and in the past, provided dating tips under the pseudonym Red Pill. Also, we can find him on YouTube; He has shared many videos on his channel. Because of that, Lira was dragged into several controversies. Similarly, he posted several videos and commentary on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Telegram, and Twitter, attempting to shift the blame for the Russian Federation-led attacks on Ukraine. Due to that, he is in the spotlight as Lira is arrested. So, let’s find out more about him. Gonzalo Lira has been arrested and charged under article 436-2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, parts 2 and 3, about wartime propaganda.

A report by the Daily Beast suggests that Lira was arrested on May 1, 2023. Following her detention, it is said that Lira was accused of creating and sharing material justifying Putin’s armed aggression against Ukraine. Gonzalo Lira has been arrested, and the news is all over the internet. Because of that, Lira was taken into custody from his residence in Kharkiv. Ukrainian authorities claim that a search of Lira’s home revealed further evidence of her illegal actions, including her cell phone and computer data. As mentioned earlier, Gonzalo Lira was arrested for spreading pro-Russian propaganda.

The controversial figure is accused of creating and spreading material justifying Putin's armed offensive against Ukraine. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) later announced that an unnamed foreign blogger had been detained, and the Kharkiv prosecutor's office also shared Lira's blurred tape on its YouTube channel.