Who is Guadalupe Zavala Lopez? Houston Woman Charged for Death of Baby Girl Found

A 25-year-old woman from Texas had been arrested after she gave birth to a baby in a gas station and left the bay to die. The woman was arrested on August 1, 2023. This horrific incident happened on April 2 at a Shell station in Southwest Houston. Currenlty, this news is of the woman is becoming a new topic on the internet. Social media viewers are showing their interest to know the complete information regarding this news. In this article, we are going to talk about Guadalupe Zavala Lopez. This news is gone viral on the internet and caught a lot of attention from the viewers. If you searching for the same so you are on the right page. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Who is Guadalupe Zavala Lopez?

She was arrested by the Houston police at a bus station in Brownsville. This place is a very big city in the US portion. It is situated in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. She was living in Mexico. Still, the investigation is ongoing. Once authorities were alerted to the incident, the woman was arrested and charged with various crimes, including murder and child abandonment. Further, the legal proceedings will undoubtedly unfold in the coming months. While the evidence speaks to an unimaginable act.

Moreover, the Mexican woman found herself in a desperate situation as she unexpectedly went into labor while at a gas station. The dead body of the baby girl was found by a customer who using the restroom. They called the police and informed them about the situation. The police department reached the incident place. The baby girl was found dead. The woman who is responsible for this case has been caught in the CCTV footage. The clip is also shared on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. If you get any other information regarding this news so come forward and help the community in this case.