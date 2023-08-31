Who Is Harpreet Gill? 36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

A man working as a manager in Amazon India was shot dead. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from Bhajanpura, Delhi. Stating that a few individuals shot and killed a man employed as an Amazon manager. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. On Tuesday, in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, unidentified individuals shot and killed a man employed as an Amazon manager. Simultaneously, his uncle, who was present during the incident, sustained gunshot wounds and was subsequently hospitalized.





Late on Tuesday, in Delhi’s Subhash Vihar area of Bhajanpura, unidentified assailants shot and killed a 36-year-old man who held a senior manager position at the e-commerce giant Amazon. The incident, characterized as a case of road rage, occurred around 11.30 pm and also resulted in gunshot injuries to the victim’s uncle, who was receiving medical treatment. Despite efforts, Harpreet Gill, the deceased, was declared dead upon arrival at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. DCP Joy Tirkey of the Northeast district stated that they were alerted to the incident via a PCR call at 11.53 pm on August 29. The call reported gunfire in the Bhajanpura area, prompting a rapid response from a police team. Upon reaching the scene, the team ascertained that Harpreet Gill, an individual employed in a senior capacity at Amazon, had been shot in the head. Unfortunately, Gill succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Who Is Harpreet Gill?

The deceased’s uncle provided a statement to the police, revealing that a group of five individuals with ill intentions had shot at both him and his nephew. According to the provided details, Harpreet Gill had informed his parents about his brief absence while leaving home, assuring them he would return within 10 minutes. Joy Tirkey, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the northeast district, informed the PTI news agency that the bullet had entered Gill’s head from the right side, behind the ear, and exited from the other side.



The deceased’s uncle, who resides in Bhajanpura and owns an eatery in the area, also suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Tirkey confirmed. Riding a motorcycle, the two individuals were confronted by a group of five attackers on a scooter and a motorcycle. These assailants intercepted them and opened fire, as per Deputy Commissioner Tirkey. Moreover, Tirkey elaborated, stating, “The attack is believed to be carried out by a local gang.”



“This particular gang is active in the North East Delhi area and frequently shares images and videos on Instagram, flaunting weapons, seemingly with aspirations to attain notoriety. There are multiple Instagram videos featuring an individual named Samir, also known as Maya, in which he is seen posing with firearms in a manner reminiscent of a crime boss. The police are actively working on identification through available CCTV footage. Samir is approximately 19 years old and has had three cases registered against him when he was a minor, including a murder case,” he revealed. In the meantime, an official case has been filed. Leveraging nearby CCTV cameras, law enforcement has not only identified the culprits but has also traced the escape routes they used after the incident.