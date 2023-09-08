Who Is Harrison Olvey? Atlanta Police Issue Arrest Warrants in Shooting Death of Buckhead Valet

A 25-year-old man named Harrison Royce Olvey was tragically taken away from his loved ones, coworkers, and the Atlanta community while he was on the job as a valet. He was killed in cold blood while trying to stop someone from stealing a car. Police said Harrison tried to stop someone from breaking into a car, and that’s when the suspect shot him. This incident made the community sad and created a void that can never be filled. His absence makes his family and friends mourn because they lost their loved ones. Continue to read the whole article.

Atlanta police have issued warrants for the arrest of Harrison Olvey, 25, a valet attendant who was shot and killed over the weekend in the Buckhead area of the city. Atlanta police identified Harrison Olvey as the valet who was shot to death early Sunday morning while working at the Piedmont Road nightclub on Northeast Piedmont Avenue. Olvey was shot while trying to stop a car from breaking into a vehicle, Atlanta police said in a statement. Olvey died shortly after in Grady Memorial Hospital.

Who Is Harrison Olvey?

On Sunday, 3rd September 2023 at approximately 1:40 AM, Atlanta police responded to a call of a person shot on Piedmont Road NE. Arriving at the scene, officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away. Atlanta homicide detectives were notified and arrived on the scene. Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim had broken into a vehicle and was shot to death. Homicide detectives have made an arrest and are asking for the public's help in locating this male, who is considered armed and dangerous. He was driving a newer model of Kia K5 with dark tinted windows and an unknown tag.

Harrison was loved by all who knew him, and he was always full of positivity and joy. He was kind, intelligent, funny, compassionate, and the perfect big brother anyone could have hoped for, according to the fundraiser's description. The loss of Harrison so young in life is heartbreaking for his family, his friends, and everyone who loved him and saw him grow into an amazing man and shining light. The police asked anyone who knows anything about the case or who the suspect is to get in touch with Crime Stoppers. If you have any info, you can give information on call at (404) 577-TIPS, or you can go online and leave a message. You can also text CRIMES to 274637.