Who Is Harvey Stenger? Binghamton University Student Died by Suicide, Wiki-Bio

The day started with a bang. On the morning of Monday, October 30, N.Y.S.U. Police in Binghamton responded to a distress call at Bartle Library Tower on campus. Harpur’s Ferry ambulance services also responded to the call. A student was found dead in the tower. Students and faculty alike were left in shock and disbelief. Binghamton University responded quickly to the incident. On October 30, at approximately 8:56 in the morning, the university sent an alert to all of its students.

The alert stated that Campus Police was investigating the incident in front of Bartle Library Tower. The university’s top priority was the safety and well-being of students and the entire campus community. At approximately 9:23 in the morning, a second alert was sent to all of the university’s students. In this alert, the university announced that all classes would be canceled for the day. The decision was made so that students, faculty, and staff could process the news and seek help if needed.