Who Is Hason Correa? Madeline Brame Son Stabbed To Death Video CCTV Footage

Hassan Correa's video has been trending on the internet since the 35-year-old Army Havaldar was stabbed to death in 2018. This sad news resurfaces as the mother of the deceased, Madeline Bram, is being held by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg responsible for going easy on criminals. Madeline accuses Goldman of insulting her intelligence and trying to discredit her by saying that she did not understand the purpose of the hearing. She further stated that this was the reason she left the Democratic Party, calling it a "plantation". The case continued for some time until Bragg became DA in 2022. She has been fighting for justice for her son since his death. During a bail hearing, Madeline Bram, a grieving mother whose son, Hassan Correa, was murdered in 2018, became emotional in a Manhattan courtroom. Video footage of the crime was produced in an attempt to get one of the alleged assailants released on bail. Bram clutched at his chest in agony.

In 2018, US Army veteran Hassan Correa was fatally stabbed during a fight outside a Harlem apartment building. He was 35 years old, married, and had three children. Four people were arrested and charged with murder and gang assault in connection with his death: siblings Christopher, James and Mary Saunders, and Travis Stewart. Two of the suspects have entered pleas, while the trial was set for October 2022 for the other two. Madeline Bram, who watched her son walk away in black-and-white surveillance footage, clutched her chest in agony in the courtroom. Correa’s mother, Madeline Bram, has been vocal in her criticism of the plea deals and handling of the case. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. At the end of the year, James Saunders pleaded guilty to gang assault and second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Who Is Hason Correa?

Christopher was found guilty of gang assault and received the same sentence, while Travis Stewart and Mary Saunders pleaded guilty to gang assault. Stewart was sentenced to seven years in prison, and Mary Saunders was released after serving 14 months at Rikers Island. Although the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment, they said all four defendants pleaded guilty, two of whom received significant prison sentences. Madeline Brame, the mother of Hassan Correa, who was stabbed to death in Harlem in 2018, is speaking out against DA Alvin Bragg’s handling of her son’s murder. Bragg has been a fierce crusader for justice for her son since her son’s murder and has criticized Bragg’s bail reform and handling of the case. Hassan’s mother is a witness at an upcoming House committee hearing on Bragg’s actions in Manhattan. She said that Bragg went soft in killing his son and called him “a dog not fit to be caught”, adding that he was in the wrong business. The case of Hassan Correa remained until Madeline Bragg became DA in 2022.

Hassan Correa’s case languished until Madeline Bragg became DA in 2022. Brem, who now chairs the nonprofit advocacy group Victims’ Rights Reform Council, felt that prosecutors treated her and her family poorly. The case did not proceed, and justice might have been delayed if Bragg had not actively participated. He also recently included it in the National Review. Madeline believes that the 2019 state criminal justice reforms are to blame for the broken justice system, as they prevent judges from granting bail on misdemeanors and some felonies. Brem thinks reform needs to end, providing services to violent offenders so they can become contributing members of society. For more information stay tuned.