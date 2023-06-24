Who Is Hillary Super? Rihanna Steps Down As CEO Of Savage X Fenty & Appoints Successor

In this article, we are going to give information about Hillary Super. Currently, her news is on the top of social media headlines. People want to know who is Hillary Super. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie, joins the company to take over the role. Now this time, this news getting viral which is showing Hillary Super and people are dying to know about her. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, has a new CEO. Hillary Super is now the CEO of Rihanna’s lingerie brand. This brand was established in 2018. Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group and a veteran of such apparel companies as Guess, American Eagle, and Gap. As per reports, Vogue Business, Rihanna will remain the company’s executive chairman. People are searching wieldy about Hillary Super.

Who Is Hillary Super?

As per reports, Hillary Super is president, of Anthropologie Group Apparel, Accessories, Beauty, and BHLDN (Anthropologie’s wedding-focused business). She is moving to mentor fashion entrepreneurs through her role as an advisor with venture capital group, LDR Ventures. In this role, she advises and connects female entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and resources for success. She is also promoting increased women’s leadership roles in retail. She is focused on being a monitor in two key ways-being a strong, kind, relatable leader and role model for young women and using her unique platform as a gay woman in fashion to break stereotypes and help young women visualize their unique future.

Further, Savage X Fenty, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in May, is co-owned by Rihanna and a group of includes Luxury goods ain’t LVMH and Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners. Rihanna’s brand is very popular. Her company is situated in various countries. In addition to an online store, the company has brick-and-mortar locations in Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, etc. Rihanna gives Savage X Fenty star power and a level of visibility few upstart apparel companies can match. Rihanna’s brand is collated with many famous companies. The brand has created four television shows with Amazon Prime Video which allows viewers to buy the products they see in the videos. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.