Who Is Holly Piper? 16 Year-Old Girl Holly Piper Missing Out of Knoxville Explained!

The Investigation is underway after a missing East Tennessee girl who has been identified as Holly Piper reported. According to recent reports, The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for the missing teenage girl. The teenage girl Holly Piper is 16 years old. The report says that the girl and her sister came to Knoxville on Saturday, February 18, to visit a friend. At the same day’s night around 3 AM, Piper, her sister, and her friend went to Cook Out restaurant when Piper’s boyfriend who has been also identified as William “Dylan” Usry (18 years old) showed up.

Now, the TBI has officially released on Twitter and said,” Holly Piper maybe with her 18 y/o William “Dylan” Usry.” Holly, 16, was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a black hoodie. She is a White female with black hair and hazel eyes 5’7″ tall and her weight is about 124 lbs. According to the Knoxville Police Department was last seen at the Cookout on Cumberland Ave at around 3 AM on February 19, 2023. Along with this, they also believe that she was picked up in a white 1999 Dodge Caravan with damage on the front bumper of the vehicle, roof rust, and a license number plate of Tennessee (BMM5038). Later, it was informed that the car was registered in Usry’s name and it was a ford Mustang.

Who Is William “Dylan”?

Holly Piper is believed to be with her boyfriend who has been identified as William “Dylan”, said police. She was last seen picked up in a white 1999 Doge Caravan. Holly’s boyfriend is an 18-year-old boy weighing 175 lbs and with a height of 6’2″. Police urge if anyone gets any information regarding the duos. Please make a call to the Knoxville Police Department at 865.215.7165 or contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Along with this, police also said that in order to be avoided by everyone, they may be staying in large parking lots. Later, they made a theory that Holly and Usry made head towards Newton, Mississippi to his father’s residence. We would like to tell you that Usry has a large criminal history thats include DUI, multiple counts of annoying assault, arrest, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony from an incident. Since the disappearance of Holly Piper was made online, many individuals came ahead to help her family and police to find her out as soon as possible before any mishappening. If anyone get any kind of details, please provide them to the police.